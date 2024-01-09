Why LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock declined -82.43% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) dipped -7.48% to close Monday’s market session at $4.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.9531 and $5.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 883672 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 848.32K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.94% within the last five trades and 270.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LQR stock is trading at a margin of 26.43%, 7.48% and -85.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LQR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.06 percent below its 52-week high and 329.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.