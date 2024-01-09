Why Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) Stock went down -76.97% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) raised 36.53% to close Monday’s market session at $2.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.70 and $2.71 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1522567 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 55.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.43% within the last five trades and 98.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.93% in the last 6 months and 119.23% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UPC stock is trading at a margin of 50.30%, 84.49% and 4.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UPC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -81.73 percent below its 52-week high and 204.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -76.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.