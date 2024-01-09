Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) stock is trading 62.04 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) dipped -5.93% to close Monday’s market session at $3.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.65 and $4.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1012608 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 257.70K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.59% within the last five trades and -54.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.44% in the last 6 months and -64.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZCAR stock is trading at a margin of -54.21%, -55.18% and -61.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZCAR deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -73.08 percent below its 52-week high and 62.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -23.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.