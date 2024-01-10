Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Stock Price Advanced 2.33% to $1.32

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) raised 2.33% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.32, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.22 and $1.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2563949 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 212.63K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.71% within the last five trades and -73.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.20% in the last 6 months and -87.48% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ALCE stock is trading at a margin of -64.36%, -82.29% and -86.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALCE deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -88.38 percent below its 52-week high and 7.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -59.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.