Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) dipped -6.92% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1475 and $0.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5642535 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.31% within the last five trades and -14.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.86% in the last 6 months and -61.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HSCS stock is trading at a margin of -7.77%, -19.09% and -76.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HSCS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -96.12 percent below its 52-week high and 7.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.65. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.