downgraded: Citigroup Recommends Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) Stock to “a Sell”

Citigroup raised the price target for the Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on June 04, 2020, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE:QD) raised 2.84% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.09 and $2.185 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1276747 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 622.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.60% within the last five trades and 18.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.40% in the last 6 months and 2.36% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. QD stock is trading at a margin of 5.62%, 16.88% and 18.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.