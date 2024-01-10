Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock is trading Above 272.56% From 50-Day SMA

SVB Securities raised the price target for the Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 30, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) raised 8.84% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.97, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.595 and $2.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 18532352 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 213.20% within the last five trades and 243.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 31.33% in the last 6 months and 216.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ELEV stock is trading at a margin of 229.73%, 272.56% and 41.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.