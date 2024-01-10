Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) Stock is trading Lower -33.97% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Elicio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELTX) dipped -30.31% to close Tuesday’s market session at $5.45, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.44 and $8.12 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3083370 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 20.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.09% within the last five trades and -6.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -52.11% in the last 6 months and -25.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ELTX stock is trading at a margin of -18.39%, -14.75% and -33.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ELTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.65 percent below its 52-week high and 18.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.