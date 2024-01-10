Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is trading 14.58 percent above its 52-week low

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 16, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) dipped -5.93% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1751 and $0.2055 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 20948009 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 12.66 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.38% within the last five trades and -29.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -99.01% in the last 6 months and -84.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FFIE stock is trading at a margin of -31.51%, -66.40% and -98.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.