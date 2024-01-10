Frontline Plc (FRO) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Jan-10-24, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) raised 0.60% to close Tuesday’s market session at $21.91, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.55 and $22.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2613172 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.92 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.68% within the last five trades and 13.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.55% in the last 6 months and 13.76% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FRO stock is trading at a margin of 8.02%, 4.43% and 24.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.