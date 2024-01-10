iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock Posted Operating Margin of -95.66 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) dipped -2.26% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.26 and $1.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 792247 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.36% within the last five trades and 35.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.72% in the last 6 months and -60.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICCT stock is trading at a margin of -3.65%, -4.47% and -81.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICCT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.72 percent below its 52-week high and 42.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.