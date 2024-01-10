If you still want to check out C3is Inc (CISS) Stock, you should do so again

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) dipped -25.34% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4011 and $0.5598 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1056907 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 619.51K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -19.93% within the last five trades and -9.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.27% in the last 6 months and 10.49% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CISS stock is trading at a margin of -18.00%, -11.13% and -46.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -97.83 percent below its 52-week high and 19.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.