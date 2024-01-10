Is it possible to sustain this rally? WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (WKEY) Stock

Maxim Group raised the price target for the WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 10, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) raised 2.81% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.13 and $2.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 533616 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 72.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.49% within the last five trades and 34.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.67% in the last 6 months and 42.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WKEY stock is trading at a margin of 26.11%, 29.70% and -30.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.