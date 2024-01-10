Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock Market Value Reached at $17.35 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dipped -9.44% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.65, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6355 and $0.7899 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 621269 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 453.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.80% within the last five trades and -54.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.16% in the last 6 months and -39.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KXIN stock is trading at a margin of -34.86%, -58.11% and -80.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KXIN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -93.11 percent below its 52-week high and -1.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.