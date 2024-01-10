My Size Inc (MYSZ) Stock: Pessimism is a stepping stone to opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) raised 3.23% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.64, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6259 and $0.89 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1267416 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 132.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.79% within the last five trades and -8.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.29% in the last 6 months and -14.67% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MYSZ stock is trading at a margin of -3.20%, -8.88% and -41.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MYSZ deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.45 percent below its 52-week high and 12.28 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.