Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock is trading -77.79 percent below its 52-week high

The share price of Nukkleus Inc (NASDAQ:NUKK) raised 17.83% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.18 and $2.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1267514 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 88.17K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.57% within the last five trades and -67.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.14% in the last 6 months and -70.27% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NUKK stock is trading at a margin of -47.40%, -63.11% and -68.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NUKK deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -77.79 percent below its 52-week high and 23.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.