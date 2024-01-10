SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) stock is trading 98.10 percent above its 52-week low

Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for the SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 28, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) dipped -0.18% to close Tuesday’s market session at $50.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $49.53 and $50.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 952424 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 931.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.87% within the last five trades and 4.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SN stock is trading at a margin of 0.64%, 7.64% and 20.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.