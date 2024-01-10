There is no better tap than Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) raised 6.90% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.256 and $0.2927 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 739028 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 470.48K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.83% within the last five trades and -64.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.06% in the last 6 months and -47.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MGRX stock is trading at a margin of -20.21%, -43.74% and -72.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGRX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.41 percent below its 52-week high and 12.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.