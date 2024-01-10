What is A Book in Forex? Understanding the Differences Between A Book and B Book

In the world of Forex trading, understanding the terminology and mechanisms that govern market operations is crucial for traders and brokers alike. Among these, the concepts of “A Book” and “B Book” are fundamental, yet often misunderstood. This article aims to demystify these terms and explain the differences between them.

Understanding A Book in Forex

The “A Book” refers to a brokerage model where the broker passes client orders directly to the liquidity providers or the interbank market. This model is also known as STP (Straight Through Processing) or NDD (No Dealing Desk). In this scenario, when a trader places an order, the broker sends this order to a third party, which could be another broker, a bank, or a financial institution, effectively linking the trader’s order with the real market prices.