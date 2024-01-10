Why Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) Stock fell -42.46% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) dipped -2.74% to close Tuesday’s market session at $3.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.525 and $3.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 578590 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 515.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.07% within the last five trades and -5.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -42.46% in the last 6 months and -10.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KODK stock is trading at a margin of -8.11%, -6.36% and -17.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KODK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -44.02 percent below its 52-week high and 11.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.