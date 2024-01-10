Why RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) Stock soared -15.75 percent on Tuesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ:ROI) dipped -15.75% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1614 and $0.1901 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4377255 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -63.29% within the last five trades and -12.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.10% in the last 6 months and -74.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ROI stock is trading at a margin of -23.52%, -51.99% and -85.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ROI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -98.66 percent below its 52-week high and 28.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.