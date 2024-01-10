Why SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) Stock declined -89.51% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVMH) dipped -14.61% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.23, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.185 and $0.273 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1234079 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -39.07% within the last five trades and -77.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.03% in the last 6 months and -89.51% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SVMH stock is trading at a margin of -47.90%, -76.45% and -88.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SVMH deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -91.06 percent below its 52-week high and -5.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.