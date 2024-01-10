Why U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock Decreased -6.19 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) dipped -6.19% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1466 and $0.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10357713 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.28% within the last five trades and -61.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -97.72% in the last 6 months and -96.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UCAR stock is trading at a margin of -30.38%, -89.13% and -96.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UCAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.80 percent below its 52-week high and 4.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.