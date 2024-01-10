Yummy or too sour? Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) dipped -1.55% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0945 and $0.097 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 620932 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.55 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.58% within the last five trades and -9.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.23% in the last 6 months and -50.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TGL stock is trading at a margin of -3.28%, -53.06% and -87.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TGL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -97.00 percent below its 52-week high and 22.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.