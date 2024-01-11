A healthy upside potential exists for Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) raised 63.98% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2566 and $0.485 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2198638 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 441.25K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 58.20% within the last five trades and 40.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.92% in the last 6 months and 74.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GBNH stock is trading at a margin of 60.36%, 65.78% and -2.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GBNH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.74 percent below its 52-week high and 140.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.