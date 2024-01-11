A leader in the success game: American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) dipped -4.65% to close Wednesday’s market session at $3.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.85 and $4.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 541720 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 485.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.80% within the last five trades and -2.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.89% in the last 6 months and -43.40% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ABAT stock is trading at a margin of -18.19%, -13.15% and -56.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABAT deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -82.07 percent below its 52-week high and 17.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.