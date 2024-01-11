African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) stock is trading -92.10 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) dipped -10.01% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7902 and $1.02 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 822741 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 736.43K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.09% within the last five trades and -60.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -87.76% in the last 6 months and -88.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AAGR stock is trading at a margin of -8.29%, -80.72% and -86.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AAGR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -92.10 percent below its 52-week high and 97.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.