Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock is trading Higher 253.48% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) raised 13.81% to close Wednesday’s market session at $15.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $13.99 and $15.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 520359 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 898.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 23.18% within the last five trades and 25.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 481.51% in the last 6 months and 485.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DRCT stock is trading at a margin of 28.29%, 70.61% and 253.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DRCT deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -11.54 percent below its 52-week high and 686.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 76.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.