Does Yalla Group Limited ADR (YALA) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE:YALA) stock from “a Perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 12, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Yalla Group Limited ADR (NYSE:YALA) dipped -2.07% to close Wednesday’s market session at $5.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.665 and $5.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 507453 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 347.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.89% within the last five trades and -7.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.68% in the last 6 months and 6.97% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. YALA stock is trading at a margin of -4.29%, -3.07% and 15.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.