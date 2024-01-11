In the long run, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Stock makes the most sense financially and strategically

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 30, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) raised 39.85% to close Wednesday’s market session at $17.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.6925 and $17.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 851740 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 112.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 42.75% within the last five trades and 75.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.64% in the last 6 months and 122.32% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NAMS stock is trading at a margin of 54.37%, 68.79% and 54.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.