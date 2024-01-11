Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) raised 28.82% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.71 and $2.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 527484 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 68.77K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.14% within the last five trades and 51.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 62.22% in the last 6 months and 127.89% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MPU stock is trading at a margin of 47.80%, 80.19% and 70.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MPU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading 12.31 percent below its 52-week high and 297.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 5.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.