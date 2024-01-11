Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock is trading Below -46.72% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) raised 12.77% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.06, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9019 and $1.09 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 572424 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 801.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.16% within the last five trades and -49.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.03% in the last 6 months and 6.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TANH stock is trading at a margin of -18.31%, -46.72% and -50.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TANH deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -86.70 percent below its 52-week high and 27.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.