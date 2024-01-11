Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) stock Market Value Reached at $8.98 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) raised 3.48% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.20 and $0.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2046839 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.45% within the last five trades and 59.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.17% in the last 6 months and -44.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPHS stock is trading at a margin of 61.98%, 5.11% and -40.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPHS deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -76.02 percent below its 52-week high and 135.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.03. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.