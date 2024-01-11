Veralto Corp (VLTO) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the Veralto Corp (NYSE:VLTO) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on Jan-11-24, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Veralto Corp (NYSE:VLTO) dipped -0.40% to close Wednesday’s market session at $76.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $74.995 and $76.73 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1616651 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.08% within the last five trades and 1.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. VLTO stock is trading at a margin of -4.18%, 1.58% and 1.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.