Why ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) Stock soared -1.69 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) dipped -1.69% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.16, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.02 and $1.16 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1656401 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 261.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.69% within the last five trades and -87.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.70% in the last 6 months and -88.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ECDA stock is trading at a margin of -35.57%, -83.35% and -87.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ECDA deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -93.18 percent below its 52-week high and 22.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -57.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.