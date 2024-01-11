Why Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Stock climbed 35.93% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) raised 27.42% to close Wednesday’s market session at $4.60, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.74 and $5.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1024312 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 77.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.32% within the last five trades and 18.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.56% in the last 6 months and 35.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UK stock is trading at a margin of 23.12%, 22.79% and -21.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UK deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -78.70 percent below its 52-week high and 59.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.