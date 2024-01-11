Why Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock Increased 21.30 percent in recent Trade?

Wedbush raised the price target for the Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 26, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) raised 21.30% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.79, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.16 and $2.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 521116 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 148.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 32.86% within the last five trades and 26.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.06% in the last 6 months and 32.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VOR stock is trading at a margin of 23.85%, 36.78% and -11.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.