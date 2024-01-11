Why Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Stock down -9.09% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) dipped -3.29% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4775 and $0.5499 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 505191 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.30 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.09% within the last five trades and -56.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. WBUY stock is trading at a margin of -18.87%, -84.53% and -84.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WBUY deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.50 percent below its 52-week high and 8.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.