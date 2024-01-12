Adeia Inc (ADEA) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) dipped -3.64% to close Thursday’s market session at $11.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.14 and $11.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 527900 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 529.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.33% within the last five trades and 12.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.40% in the last 6 months and 29.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of -3.54%, 9.67% and 15.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -10.58 percent below its 52-week high and 59.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 9.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.