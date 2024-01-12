Analyzing Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s (APGE) Stock earnings per share and revenue

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) dipped -1.36% to close Thursday’s market session at $31.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $30.8771 and $32.74 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 567032 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 308.54K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.74% within the last five trades and 52.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. APGE stock is trading at a margin of 18.57%, 47.03% and 48.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.