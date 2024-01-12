BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) Stock is trading at a margin of -6.46% From 20-Day SMA

JP Morgan raised the price target for the BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 06, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) dipped -1.16% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.515 and $2.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2011018 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.48 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.39% within the last five trades and -7.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 30.10% in the last 6 months and 17.51% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BRFS stock is trading at a margin of -6.46%, -4.68% and 27.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.