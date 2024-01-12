Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $50.00 for VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) raised 5.71% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.11 and $2.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1135870 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 53.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.81% within the last five trades and 26.61% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -66.30% in the last 6 months and 23.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VVPR stock is trading at a margin of 24.54%, 20.44% and -46.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VVPR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.39 percent below its 52-week high and 43.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.