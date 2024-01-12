Dole plc (DOLE) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE) dipped -1.39% to close Thursday’s market session at $12.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.87 and $12.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 464926 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 552.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.76% within the last five trades and 2.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.95% in the last 6 months and 7.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DOLE stock is trading at a margin of -1.58%, 1.61% and -2.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DOLE deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -14.17 percent below its 52-week high and 22.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.