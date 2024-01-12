Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock is trading Higher 7.20% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) dipped -3.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.29, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.2391 and $1.6677 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 549984 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 121.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.12% within the last five trades and 53.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -13.42% in the last 6 months and 29.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FTFT stock is trading at a margin of -4.16%, 27.34% and 7.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FTFT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -56.27 percent below its 52-week high and 89.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.