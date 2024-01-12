Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock is trading Below -4.94% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) dipped -0.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $76.70, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $75.45 and $76.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 633663 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 920.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.85% within the last five trades and 0.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.79% in the last 6 months and -17.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LBRDK stock is trading at a margin of -2.17%, -4.94% and -7.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LBRDK deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -20.83 percent below its 52-week high and 9.01 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.