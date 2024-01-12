NCR Atleos Corp (NATL) Stock Is Looking Attractive

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE:NATL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on Jan-12-24, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NCR Atleos Corp (NYSE:NATL) dipped -1.68% to close Thursday’s market session at $22.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $22.28 and $22.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 620793 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 930.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.18% within the last five trades and 3.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. NATL stock is trading at a margin of -4.97%, -3.72% and -2.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.