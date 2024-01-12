The performance of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ:EDBL) raised 6.19% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.51, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.471 and $0.5398 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1667176 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 92.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.62% within the last five trades and 3.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -60.08% in the last 6 months and -9.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EDBL stock is trading at a margin of -1.51%, -1.47% and -54.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EDBL deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -96.97 percent below its 52-week high and 34.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.91. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.