What does Shineco Inc (SISI) Stock have to offer?

The share price of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) raised 0.87% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.12, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1118 and $0.1215 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 606434 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 623.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.84% within the last five trades and 11.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.09% in the last 6 months and -20.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SISI stock is trading at a margin of 9.24%, 6.40% and -58.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SISI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -92.75 percent below its 52-week high and 43.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.29. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.