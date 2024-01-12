What is happening with Knife River Corp (KNF) Stock?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Knife River Corp (NYSE:KNF) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Knife River Corp (NYSE:KNF) dipped -0.09% to close Thursday’s market session at $64.32, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.09 and $64.715 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 489218 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 607.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.99% within the last five trades and 2.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.85% in the last 6 months and 21.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KNF stock is trading at a margin of -0.50%, 6.41% and 25.76% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.