Why Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock down -5.40% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) dipped -8.28% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.71, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.66 and $2.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1193542 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 169.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.40% within the last five trades and -12.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.30% in the last 6 months and -9.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CDZI stock is trading at a margin of -10.62%, -10.84% and -27.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CDZI deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -53.23 percent below its 52-week high and 2.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.